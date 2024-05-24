loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 38,504 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $78,163.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,255,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,914.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20.

NYSE LDI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. 59,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.54. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.71.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $228.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 674,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 147,198 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 172,802 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 879,650 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

