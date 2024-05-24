Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight Buys 5,000 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 131,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,129. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

