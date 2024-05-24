Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) CEO Jason Stabell Buys 14,708 Shares

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Stabell bought 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $78,687.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Stabell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Jason Stabell purchased 6,300 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,768.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Jason Stabell acquired 18,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $97,125.00.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Epsilon Energy stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. 4,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $118.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

