Anthony O’sullivan Sells 50,000 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 896,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,592.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Anthony O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $37,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00.

TMC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 230,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $509.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.74. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TMC the metals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

