Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells 1,241 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $75.03. 99,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,410. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

