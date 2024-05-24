Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director Sells $82,027.20 in Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,481. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $369.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Denny’s by 56.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 89,465 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Denny’s by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

