Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) President Sells $63,750.00 in Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) President Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of Greenidge Generation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,334.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Dale Irwin sold 5,646 shares of Greenidge Generation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $23,600.28.
Greenidge Generation Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:GREE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 40,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $9.26.
Greenidge Generation Company Profile
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.
