Insider Buying: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Insider Acquires 17,166 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) insider Kirsten F. Newquist bought 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,732.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Identiv Stock Up 2.2 %

Identiv stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 7,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,298. The company has a market cap of $98.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.26.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 34.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Identiv by 74.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

