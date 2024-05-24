GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 109,771 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 109,771 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 398,089 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Hess by 1,284.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 434,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,659,000 after buying an additional 403,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last ninety days. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Sunday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

Hess Stock Down 0.7 %

HES stock opened at $150.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $124.27 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

