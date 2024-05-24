Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 4,087 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.74. 72,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,666. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

