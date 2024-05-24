Eugene M. Bullis Acquires 19,000 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,812. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 13,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,576. The company has a market cap of $160.87 million, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 977,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 85,948 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 801,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 676,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 91,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

