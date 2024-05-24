Eugene M. Bullis Acquires 19,000 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,812. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 13,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,576. The company has a market cap of $160.87 million, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
