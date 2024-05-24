Insider Selling: Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,250 shares in the company, valued at $380,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $230,376.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $94,554.00.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,478. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.98% of Protara Therapeutics worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

