Insider Buying: Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) Director Catherine Cusack bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

SBRA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 105,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $14.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

