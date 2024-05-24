Brian Kaner Purchases 600 Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BYD stock traded up C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$234.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$269.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$277.80. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$228.56 and a 52-week high of C$324.75.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$301.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.