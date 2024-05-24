Brian Kaner Purchases 600 Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYDGet Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420.

Shares of BYD stock traded up C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$234.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$269.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$277.80. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$228.56 and a 52-week high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

