Craig S. Macgibbon Sells 6,519 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Public Education Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of APEI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 34.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 122,520 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in American Public Education by 11.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 5,036.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $799,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

