EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 4,327 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $107,958.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, David Brainard sold 914 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $22,429.56.

On Friday, March 15th, David Brainard sold 14,227 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $253,525.14.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.95. 16,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,079. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVER. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

