OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,232,222 shares in the company, valued at $268,264,921.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 163,997 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $211,556.13.

On Monday, March 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $445,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 600,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $558,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00.

OPK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 86,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,519 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 107.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 648,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,549,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 405,106 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 327,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

