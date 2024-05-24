Serge Saxonov Sells 4,877 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $22.74. 72,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,666. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

