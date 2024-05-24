Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Director Andrew B. Abramson Sells 16,451 Shares

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,798. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,492,000 after buying an additional 198,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,499,000 after purchasing an additional 920,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,361,000 after buying an additional 259,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after buying an additional 161,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

