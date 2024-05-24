Insider Selling: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CFO Sells 596 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.57. 7,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,570. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 494.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

