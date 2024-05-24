Hardeep Gulati Sells 7,566 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $159,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,844,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 100 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $2,111.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $395,806.58.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $161,861.76.

On Monday, March 25th, Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $65,772.00.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.2 %

PWSC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. 81,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. Research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PowerSchool

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 6.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.