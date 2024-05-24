General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Sells $157,558.11 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,397 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $157,558.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $650,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

General American Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

General American Investors stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,596. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 354,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

