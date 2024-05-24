Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Michael J. Berthelot Sells 5,800 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

FDP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is -196.07%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

