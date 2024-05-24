Sime Armoyan Buys 2,500 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$13,370.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sime Armoyan purchased 7,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,775.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$12,135.03.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 16,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,220.80.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$526.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$10,140.87.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,224.50.

On Monday, April 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$34,172.16.

On Thursday, April 18th, Sime Armoyan bought 9,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,762.30.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:MRT.UN traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.35. 17,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,155. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.63, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.70. The company has a market cap of C$343.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Further Reading

