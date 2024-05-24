Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CEO Horacio Rozanski Sells 34,571 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $152.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $156.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
