Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CEO Horacio Rozanski Sells 34,571 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $152.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $156.83.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.