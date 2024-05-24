AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Major Shareholder Buys $155,868.36 in Stock

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $155,868.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,100,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,613,712.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,460 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $735,314.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,181 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,096.52.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $10.84 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,861. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

