Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Director Michele Ashby Buys 15,000 Shares

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) Director Michele Ashby bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,950.00.
Andean Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of CVE APM traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,004. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$1.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
