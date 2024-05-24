Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) CAO Sells $152,925.19 in Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.42. 10,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,677. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.13.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $253,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

