Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director John A. Ciampaglia Sells 4,000 Shares

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Free Report) Director John A. Ciampaglia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$249,200.00.
John A. Ciampaglia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, John A. Ciampaglia sold 2,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.25, for a total value of C$128,500.00.
Capstone Power Price Performance
Capstone Power Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$1.04.
Capstone Power Company Profile
Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.
