ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII) Director Acquires C$19,065.00 in Stock

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIIIGet Free Report) Director William Bradford White purchased 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,065.00.

William Bradford White also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 18th, William Bradford White acquired 25,000 shares of ReGen III stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,225.00.
  • On Monday, February 26th, William Bradford White bought 10,000 shares of ReGen III stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,600.00.

ReGen III Stock Performance

Shares of CVE GIII traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.56. ReGen III Corp. has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66.

About ReGen III

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

