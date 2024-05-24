The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442,117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $69,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,767,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $92,571,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 40,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX opened at $99.25 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

