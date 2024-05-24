Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after buying an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ferrari by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,740,000 after acquiring an additional 392,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ferrari by 44.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RACE. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.67.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $417.12 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $283.20 and a twelve month high of $442.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

