Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $454,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $105.64.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.