Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $457,000 Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 459,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 296,110 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after purchasing an additional 193,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMG. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $30.51 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

