Aigen Investment Management LP Has $491,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $119.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.71 and a twelve month high of $156.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.