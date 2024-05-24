Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MannKind were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MannKind by 32.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MannKind by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 1.34. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNKD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $109,682.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 873,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

