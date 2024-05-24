Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Position Increased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,734,000 after buying an additional 201,129 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $4,507,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEI shares. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 1.8 %

Methode Electronics stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

