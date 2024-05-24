Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 277,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,479,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Denison Mines Price Performance
Shares of DNN stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
