Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $483,000 Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 16.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 85,682 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 12.36. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.11.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

