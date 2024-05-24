Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,138,681 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,138,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $77,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

