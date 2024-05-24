Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 153.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 183.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 129,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 379.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 472,113 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 96.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 94,657 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,511 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

