Aigen Investment Management LP Has $490,000 Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,893 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $211.55 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.50 and a 12 month high of $263.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.51 and its 200 day moving average is $203.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

