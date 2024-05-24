Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 10,778 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Model N were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Model N by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $35.96.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $205,212.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 229,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,752.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 229,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

