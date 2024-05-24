Aigen Investment Management LP Has $469,000 Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 196.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE THG opened at $133.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $138.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.23%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

