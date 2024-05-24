Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 942,907 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 942,907 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $70,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $2,101,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $64,117,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 146,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $17.29.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

