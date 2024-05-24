Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,121 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $76,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $181.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

