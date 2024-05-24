Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COUR opened at $7.90 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

In related news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 42,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $696,495.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 837,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,640,236.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 42,756 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $696,495.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 837,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,640,236.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,473 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

