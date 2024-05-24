Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,678,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,942 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $69,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.21. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexander & Baldwin Cuts Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 145.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ALEX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.