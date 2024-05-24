Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $465,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 755,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,397,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $203.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.91. The company has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,825 shares of company stock worth $3,337,741. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.