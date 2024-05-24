Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 53,860 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $72,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 344,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,877,000 after buying an additional 320,789 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,480,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 141,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

DQ opened at $20.12 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

